|
|
MASTERS Paul John Late of Belmont
Formerly of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
31st July 2019
Aged 55 Years
Loving father of Nathan and Alyce. Proud grandfather of Grace, Oliver, Charlie, Mason, Cleo. Adored son of Leonard and Shirley Masters. Forever loved by the Masters family, extended family & friends.
The friends and family of Paul are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church,11 Macquarie Street, Wallsend this Monday 12th August 2019 Liturgy of the Word will commence 10.30am.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019