Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Paul John MASTERS

Paul John MASTERS Notice
MASTERS Paul John Late of Belmont

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

31st July 2019

Aged 55 Years



Loving father of Nathan and Alyce. Proud grandfather of Grace, Oliver, Charlie, Mason, Cleo. Adored son of Leonard and Shirley Masters. Forever loved by the Masters family, extended family & friends.



The friends and family of Paul are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church,11 Macquarie Street, Wallsend this Monday 12th August 2019 Liturgy of the Word will commence 10.30am.



'In God's Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
