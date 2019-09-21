Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL VINCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL JOHN VINCER

Add a Memory
PAUL JOHN VINCER Notice
VINCER PAUL JOHN Passed away peacefully

20th September 2019

Late of Waratah

Aged 58 Years



Dearly loved husband of KERRY. Much loved father of CHARLETTE and TILLY. Loving son of WARREN (dec'd) and ZELMA. Loved brother of CHRISTINE, MARK, LOUISE, MEGAN, and DALLAS.



The relatives and friends of PAUL are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 27th September 2019 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.