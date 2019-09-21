|
VINCER PAUL JOHN Passed away peacefully
20th September 2019
Late of Waratah
Aged 58 Years
Dearly loved husband of KERRY. Much loved father of CHARLETTE and TILLY. Loving son of WARREN (dec'd) and ZELMA. Loved brother of CHRISTINE, MARK, LOUISE, MEGAN, and DALLAS.
The relatives and friends of PAUL are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 27th September 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019