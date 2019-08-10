|
DR. PAUL S. MOFFITT A.M Late of Hinton
Passed peacefully
8th August 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved husband of Mireille. Much loved father and father-in-law of John, Richard and Sue, Chris and Judy. A cherished Grandfather to Vaughan, Shannon, Peter, Stephanie, Alexander, Timothy, Rebecca and their partners. An adored Great Grandfather to Arielle, Leo, Tameson, Reece, Amalia and Kiahna.
A well respected doctor, educator, colleague and pioneer in the field of diabetic management.
The family, friends and colleagues of Paul are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at the Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Saturday 17th August, 2019, service commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019