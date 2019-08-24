Home
PAULINE BEATRICE HUMPHRIS-CLARK

PAULINE BEATRICE HUMPHRIS-CLARK Notice
HUMPHRIS-CLARK PAULINE BEATRICE Late of Merewether

Aged 94 Years



Beloved wife of Harry (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Juliet, Ian (dec'd), Helen and Gary. Adored grandmother of Alana and Robbie, Tom and Bec, Liam and Georgia, and great grandmother of Alec, Lincoln and Cole. Dearest friend of Pat (dec'd).



Relatives and Friends of PAULINE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 37 Winsor St, Merewether on THURSDAY 29th August 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
