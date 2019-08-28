Home
Pearl EVANS

Pearl EVANS Notice
EVANS Pearl 'Margaret'

Late of Mt Hutton

Passed peacefully

25th August 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Evans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Colin, David and Dianne, Ann and Kevin, Brownyn and Neil. Adored grandma of Chelsea, Gabbi, Amy, Callum and Charlotte.



Family and friends of Pearl are kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
