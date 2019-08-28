|
|
EVANS Pearl 'Margaret'
Late of Mt Hutton
Passed peacefully
25th August 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Evans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Colin, David and Dianne, Ann and Kevin, Brownyn and Neil. Adored grandma of Chelsea, Gabbi, Amy, Callum and Charlotte.
Family and friends of Pearl are kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019