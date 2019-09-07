|
|
TODOROVSKI (TODD) PECO 'PETER'
Passed away peacefully
5th Septmeber 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Late of Charlestown
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved husband of Koca. Much loved father and father in law, dedo of Dana, Vera, Mary, Suzie and Families.
The Relatives and Friends of PECO are invited to attend his Funeral to be held at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street Broadmeadow this THURSDAY, 12th September 2019 at 9:30am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019