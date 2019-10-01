Home
BUDDEN PETER Late of Charlestown Aged 79 Years Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Elaine, Anthony, Matthew and Beverley, Jane and Lee and Michael. Loving Pop of David, Emily, Simon, Zoe, Ava and Eve. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Budden and Lydon families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Wednesday morning 2nd October 2019, funeral service commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
