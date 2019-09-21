Home
PETER CLIFFORD NEAL MATHEWS

PETER CLIFFORD NEAL MATHEWS
MATHEWS PETER CLIFFORD NEAL aged 65 Years

of Lambs Valley

Dearly loved husband of KATE. Much loved father of JOSHUA and KEIRRA, GABRIELLE and JON, SKYLA, and ELIZA. Beloved brother and brother in law of KEVIN and HELEN, MAREE, SUE, JUDITH, COLIN and KAREN. Much loved member of the MATHEWS and MOORE families and dedicated, long serving Police Officer.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of PETER's life at St Peter's Anglican Church, Williams St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 26th September, 2019 at 12noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to NSW Farmers' Drought Relief may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
