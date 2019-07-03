Home
Peter James HIGGINS

Peter James HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS Peter James Late of Fullerton Cove

Formerly of Adamstown Hts

25th June 2019

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Simone and Darren, Paul, Chris, and Gabrielle. Loving grandfather of Mitch, Kane, Imogen, Ebony, Ruby, Missy, and Jasper. And best mate of Max.



The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Friday 5th July 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
