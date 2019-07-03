|
|
HIGGINS Peter James Late of Fullerton Cove
Formerly of Adamstown Hts
25th June 2019
Aged 76 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Simone and Darren, Paul, Chris, and Gabrielle. Loving grandfather of Mitch, Kane, Imogen, Ebony, Ruby, Missy, and Jasper. And best mate of Max.
The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Friday 5th July 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019