PETER JOHN GREENWOOD

PETER JOHN GREENWOOD Notice
GREENWOOD PETER JOHN Late of Elermore Glen

Formerly of

Adamstown Heights

Passed peacefully

14th July 2019

Aged 82 years



Treasured husband of Dianne. Much loved father of Andrew (dec'd). Grandfather of Aaron and Nicholas. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John. Much loved brother-in-law of Helen and Michael and cherished uncle and great-uncle to their families. Loyal friend to many.



Family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Garden Suburb Uniting Church, Prospect Rd Garden Suburb, this Thursday 18th July 2019 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019
