DAVIES PETER ROBERT Passed peacefully
Surrounded by his
loving wife
and friends
25th August 2019
Aged 61 years
Dearly loved husband of Kym Davies. Much loved father of Jye, Lacey and Troy. Loving Pa to all his grandchildren.
Family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 4th September 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers dontation may be made to the Heart Foundation and Diabetes Australia.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019