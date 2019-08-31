Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
PETER ROBERT DAVIES

PETER ROBERT DAVIES Notice
DAVIES PETER ROBERT Passed peacefully

Surrounded by his

loving wife

and friends

25th August 2019

Aged 61 years



Dearly loved husband of Kym Davies. Much loved father of Jye, Lacey and Troy. Loving Pa to all his grandchildren.



Family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 4th September 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers dontation may be made to the Heart Foundation and Diabetes Australia.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
