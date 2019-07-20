|
|
BURKE PHILIP LESLIE
Late of Kotara South
Passed away peacefully
17th July 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved and devoted husband of Jan. Cherished father of Linda, Murray, and Grahame. Proudest Grandy of Jake, Zack, Troy, Sam, and Luke. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ron (dec'd), Roma, Beryl, Pam and Ken, Sue and Rob. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Philby to Glen, and Brenda.
The Family and Friends of PHIL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 101 Joslin St, Kotara this Tuesday 23rd July 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Haematology Unit at Calvary Mater Hospital may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019