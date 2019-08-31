|
|
ALEXANDER PHILLIP Late of
Garden Suburb
Passed away
28th August 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Hilary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Lindsay, Andrew and Bruna, Kirsten and Charles. Cherished grandpa of Jeremy, Nick, Francesca, Lizzie, Natalie, Matthew and James.
Family and friends of Phillip are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Friday 6th September 2019 service commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019