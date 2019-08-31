Home
PHILLIP ALEXANDER

PHILLIP ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER PHILLIP Late of

Garden Suburb

Passed away

28th August 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Hilary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Lindsay, Andrew and Bruna, Kirsten and Charles. Cherished grandpa of Jeremy, Nick, Francesca, Lizzie, Natalie, Matthew and James.



Family and friends of Phillip are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Friday 6th September 2019 service commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
