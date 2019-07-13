|
|
LOOSEMORE Phyllis Barbara Late of Fennel Bay
Passed Peacefully
11th July, 2019
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry (dec) and Kathy, Allan and Jennifer, Richard and Deb. Loving grandmother of Ty, Rowan, Stevie, Ebony, Eryn, Breanna, and Hayden.
The family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Wednesday 17th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019