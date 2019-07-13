Home
Phyllis Barbara LOOSEMORE

Phyllis Barbara LOOSEMORE Notice
LOOSEMORE Phyllis Barbara Late of Fennel Bay

Passed Peacefully

11th July, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry (dec) and Kathy, Allan and Jennifer, Richard and Deb. Loving grandmother of Ty, Rowan, Stevie, Ebony, Eryn, Breanna, and Hayden.



The family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Wednesday 17th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
