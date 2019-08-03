Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
PHYLLIS HEARNE

PHYLLIS HEARNE Notice
HEARNE (PILGRIM) PHYLLIS 'FAY'

Aged 92 years

Late of St Joseph's

Sandgate

Formerly of Kotara,

Lorn and Glendale



Much loved wife of Terry (dec'd). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Amber, Wayne and Lee. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of FAY'S Life to be conducted at St Joseph's Aged Care Chapel, 240 Pacific Highway, Sandgate on TUESDAY 6th August 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
