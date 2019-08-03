|
|
HEARNE (PILGRIM) PHYLLIS 'FAY'
Aged 92 years
Late of St Joseph's
Sandgate
Formerly of Kotara,
Lorn and Glendale
Much loved wife of Terry (dec'd). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Amber, Wayne and Lee. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of FAY'S Life to be conducted at St Joseph's Aged Care Chapel, 240 Pacific Highway, Sandgate on TUESDAY 6th August 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019