|
|
MELETIOS PHYLLIS JESSIE 'JESS'
Passed away peacefully
2nd July 2019
Late of Bonnells Bay
Formerly of Rathmines
Aged 100 Years
Dearly loved wife of NORMAN (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of SUSAN (dec'd) and LANCE, HELEN and KEN, and JOHN. Loving Grandma of SAMANTHA, MELANIE, KATHERINE, and ELIZABETH. Loved great Grandma of SAMUEL, JERAMIAH, MAX, ROSIE, and LUCY. Loved great great Grandma of RUBY.
The Relatives and Friends of JESS are invited to attend The Celebration of her Life to he held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope on WEDNESDAY 10th July 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019