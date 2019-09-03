|
|
KIME Rayleen Anne Late of Tinonee, formerly of Mayfield East.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th August 2019.
Aged 74 years
Dearly loved wife of Ian. Much loved Mum of David & Shayne, Michael & Kim.Cherished Nanna Ray of Kayla, Jourdana, Darcie, Stevie and Lauren. Great Nanna of Noah. Loved sister of Phil, Deb,Lee and Mick(dec). Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Rayleen's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 10.00am, on Thursday 5th September.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Can Assist would be warmly appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019