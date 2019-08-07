|
The relatives and friends of the late CONSIDINE Raymond Earl Of Mercy Close Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in All Saints Anglican Church Singleton at 1:00pm on Friday 9th August 2019. Following the funeral service, a burial will take place in the Anglican Lawn Cemetery, Whittingham. By request no flowers but a donation may be left at the church to aid the Singleton Cancer Appeal and the Singleton Junior Golf. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019