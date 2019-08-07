Home
More Obituaries for Raymond CONSIDINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond CONSIDINE

Raymond CONSIDINE Notice
The relatives and friends of the late CONSIDINE Raymond Earl Of Mercy Close Singleton Are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in All Saints Anglican Church Singleton at 1:00pm on Friday 9th August 2019. Following the funeral service, a burial will take place in the Anglican Lawn Cemetery, Whittingham. By request no flowers but a donation may be left at the church to aid the Singleton Cancer Appeal and the Singleton Junior Golf. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
