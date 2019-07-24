|
|
JOHNSON Raymond John 'Wagga'
Late of Kotara South
Passed peacefully surrounded by
His loving family
21st July, 2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved husband of Sandra, and The Late Joan Johnson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Sam, Greg & Leanne, Therese & Jeff, Treena & Andrew, Theron & Debbie. Loved & cherished Pop of 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Good mate to many.
The family and friends of 'Wagga' are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Wests Leagues Club, 88 Hobart Rd, New Lambton this Monday 29th July, 2019, service commencing at 10am.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 24 to July 27, 2019