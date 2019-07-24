Home
Raymond John JOHNSON

Raymond John JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Raymond John 'Wagga'

Late of Kotara South

Passed peacefully surrounded by

His loving family

21st July, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved husband of Sandra, and The Late Joan Johnson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Sam, Greg & Leanne, Therese & Jeff, Treena & Andrew, Theron & Debbie. Loved & cherished Pop of 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Good mate to many.



The family and friends of 'Wagga' are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in Wests Leagues Club, 88 Hobart Rd, New Lambton this Monday 29th July, 2019, service commencing at 10am.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 24 to July 27, 2019
