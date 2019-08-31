|
Rowe Raymond James Late of Charlestown Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 83 Years Dearly loved husband of the late Cheryl Rowe. Loving father and father-in-law of Darryl, Michael and Mia, Michelle and David. Loving DaDa of Timithy and Ebony, Jessica, Christopher, Sarah, Melanie, and Nicholas. The family and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 44 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, this Tuesday 3rd September 2019 Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019