HEGARTY Reginald Gould 23rd July 2019
Of Morisset
Treasured partner of Rita. Dearly loved husband of Marj (Dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Margaret (Dec) & Rex, David & Michelle, Wayne, stepfather to Jennifer & Ian, Debbie & Neil, Julie. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Janet (Dec), David (Dec) & Lorraine, William & Rosemary.
Aged 90 Years
The Relatives & Friends of REG are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 11am THURSDAY (1.8.19) at All Saints Anglican Church, Morisset.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019