Home
Services
Barbara King Funeral Director
7 Terrigal Street
Morisset, New South Wales 2264
4973 1513
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald HEGARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Gould HEGARTY

Add a Memory
Reginald Gould HEGARTY Notice
HEGARTY Reginald Gould 23rd July 2019

Of Morisset

Treasured partner of Rita. Dearly loved husband of Marj (Dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Margaret (Dec) & Rex, David & Michelle, Wayne, stepfather to Jennifer & Ian, Debbie & Neil, Julie. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Janet (Dec), David (Dec) & Lorraine, William & Rosemary.

Aged 90 Years

The Relatives & Friends of REG are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 11am THURSDAY (1.8.19) at All Saints Anglican Church, Morisset.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.