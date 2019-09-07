Home
HIGGINS Reginald Keith "Reg" Passed away peacefully 5.9.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Tanilba Shores Village Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved husband of MERLEEN (dec). Loving father of MAUREEN, JENNIFER, CHRISTINE, DEBBIE, SHIRLEY and PATRICIA. Much loved father-in-law, pop, great pop and uncle. Relatives and Friends of REG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this WEDNESDAY 11.9.2019 at 1:30pm. Thence for interment in Raymond Terrace Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2019
