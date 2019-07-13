Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald MCCUDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald MCCUDDEN

Add a Memory
Reginald MCCUDDEN Notice
McCUDDEN Reginald Arthur "Reg" Passed away peacefully 05.07.2019 Aged 74 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Millfield Beloved husband of BETTY (dec'd). Soulmate to KATH GARNETT. Loving father and father-in-law to LEE and ROB, PAUL and KATE. Much loved grandfather to ASHLEIGH, JOSH, LAUREN, BREANNA and RYAN. Great grandfather to ISABEL. Family and Friends of REG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 16.07.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.