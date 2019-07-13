|
|
McCUDDEN Reginald Arthur "Reg" Passed away peacefully 05.07.2019 Aged 74 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Millfield Beloved husband of BETTY (dec'd). Soulmate to KATH GARNETT. Loving father and father-in-law to LEE and ROB, PAUL and KATE. Much loved grandfather to ASHLEIGH, JOSH, LAUREN, BREANNA and RYAN. Great grandfather to ISABEL. Family and Friends of REG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 16.07.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019