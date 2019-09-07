|
Van Eyden Reinier Richardes (Ray) Late of New Lambton Formally of Holland Passed peacefully 2nd September 2019 Aged 88 Dearly loved husband of Lyla (dec'd). Beloved father and father-in-law to Paul, John and Kate. Caring poppy to Jake, Eliza, Kane and Sam. Family and Friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service at St Columba's Church, Lockyer Street, Adamstown on Friday 13th September at 1pm. A burial will follow at Sandgate Cemetery, all welcome. Forever Loved Voor Altijd Geliefd
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019