Richard James HOOEY

Richard James HOOEY Notice
HOOEY Richard James 'Dick'

OAM

Late of Blacksmiths

formerly of Catherine Hill Bay

Passed away

8th July 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Tamar. Much loved father of Brett, Darren and their families. Loved brother of Janice (dec'd), Julie, Maureen, Mark.



The family and friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 11th July 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
