|
|
HOOEY Richard James 'Dick'
OAM
Late of Blacksmiths
formerly of Catherine Hill Bay
Passed away
8th July 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Tamar. Much loved father of Brett, Darren and their families. Loved brother of Janice (dec'd), Julie, Maureen, Mark.
The family and friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 11th July 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019