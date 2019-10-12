|
|
HANCOCK Richard Neil Late of Cardiff Heights
Formerly Waratah
Passed peacefully
8th October 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Claudia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Vanessa, Colin and Christine, Mark, Dianne and Justin Foot. A cherished Pop to his grand children and great grand children.
The family and friends of Neil are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 21st October 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019