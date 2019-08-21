Home
Richard Wallace STRICKLAND

Richard Wallace STRICKLAND Notice
STRICKLAND Richard Wallace Late of Karuah

Formerly of

Bateau Bay

Passed peacefully

15th August 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Eunice Strickland. Loved father of Ken, Dianne, Cheryl, and loved step-father of Shirley, Gloria (dec'd), John, Elizabeth and loved by their families.



Family and friends of Richard are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 23rd August 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
