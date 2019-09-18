Home
ROBERT ARTHUR BURGOYNE

ROBERT ARTHUR BURGOYNE Notice
BURGOYNE ROBERT ARTHUR

Late of Blacksmiths

Passed away peacefully

16th September 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Jackie Burgoyne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jodie and David, and Brett. Loving Grandad and Pop of Shana, Tony and Katherine, Jacob, Emma, Shay and his great grandchildren Max, Willow, Arlo, Miles, and Daisy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) tomorrow Thursday 19th September 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
