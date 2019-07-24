Home
Robert Francis ETHERIDGE

Robert Francis ETHERIDGE Notice
ETHERIDGE (Rob) Robert Francis Late of New Lambton

Passed unexpectedly

18th July 2019

Aged 54 years





Cherished husband of Liz. Much loved father of Josh and Zac. Treasured son and son-in-law of Trevor and Dot, John and Daphne. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and great mate to many.



The family and friends of Rob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Newcastle Racecourse (Trackside Marquee), Darling St Broadmeadow, on Friday 26th July 2019, service commencing at 11.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
