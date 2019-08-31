|
|
FRITH ROBERT FRANCIS Passed away
peacefully on
24th August 2019
Late of Maroba
Nursing Home
Formerly of
Broadmeadow
Aged 84 Years
Loving brother and brother in law of Marion and Tom Long (dec'd), Howard and Lyn Frith. Uncle to Andrew and Sarah Frith, Matthew Frith and Janet Frith. Great uncle to Sophie, Kate and Alex Frith, and Louis Lau.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of ROBERT'S Life on THURSDAY, 5th September 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am.
A special thanks to the staff at Maroba Nursing Home for their love, care and support of Robert.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019