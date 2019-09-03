Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GORDON CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
ROBERT GORDON CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN ROBERT GORDON 'BOB'

Passed away peacefully

29 August 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of BERNADETTE (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of MARK and ALISON, GLEN and LINDA. Loving Poppy of CHELSEA and CONNOR.



The relatives and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this Thursday 5th September 2019 at 11.30am.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.