GROVES Robert Late of Wangi Wangi
Formerly of Cessnock
Passed away
11th July 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Colleen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael (dec'd) and Kerry, Karen and Roy. Treasured Farfy of Rodney, Michelle (dec'd), Darrell, Michael, Justin, Michele, Glen, Lee and Jade. Adored Farfy of his 14 great grandchildren. Loved brother and a great mate to many.
The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Service commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019