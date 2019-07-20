Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert GROVES

Add a Memory
Robert GROVES Notice
GROVES Robert Late of Wangi Wangi

Formerly of Cessnock

Passed away

11th July 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Colleen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael (dec'd) and Kerry, Karen and Roy. Treasured Farfy of Rodney, Michelle (dec'd), Darrell, Michael, Justin, Michele, Glen, Lee and Jade. Adored Farfy of his 14 great grandchildren. Loved brother and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in The Chapel, Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope on Tuesday 23rd July 2019. Service commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.