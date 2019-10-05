|
BURTON Robert James (Bob)
Late of Valentine
Passed away
2nd October, 2019
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved partner of Jennifer Wilson. Loved brother of Helen, and Jane. Beloved uncle of Kylie, Brett, Paul, and Fadiola. Step father of Craig, and Paul. Friend of All.
The family of friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in Valentine Bowling Club, 17a Valentine Cres., Valentine, this Thursday 10th October, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In honour of Bob, Race Day Attire can be worn.
'Easts to Win'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019