|
|
STRUDWICK ROBERT JAMES
Late of Minmi, formerly of Smiths Lakes
Passed away peacefully at home
With loving family by his side
27th June 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Judy Strudwick. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leeanne and Rick, Steven and Naomi. Loving Dar and Pop of all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of ROBERT are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 4th July 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019