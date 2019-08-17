|
|
TUNNEY ROBERT JOHN 'BOBBY BLUE EYES'
Late of Belmont North,
Formerly of Carrington
Passed away unexpectedly
5th August 2019
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jono and Min. Loving Pop of Allira Rose, and Lillian Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Cal, Darrell (dec'd) and Karen, Christine and Steve, Stephen (dec'd), Lorraine and Neil, Michael and fond uncle of their families.
The Family and Friends of BOBBY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Friday 23rd August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Beyond Blue may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019