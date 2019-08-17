Home
ROBERT JOHN TUNNEY

ROBERT JOHN TUNNEY
TUNNEY ROBERT JOHN 'BOBBY BLUE EYES'



Late of Belmont North,

Formerly of Carrington

Passed away unexpectedly

5th August 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jono and Min. Loving Pop of Allira Rose, and Lillian Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Cal, Darrell (dec'd) and Karen, Christine and Steve, Stephen (dec'd), Lorraine and Neil, Michael and fond uncle of their families.



The Family and Friends of BOBBY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Friday 23rd August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Beyond Blue may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
