Robert RIDDELL

Robert RIDDELL Notice
RIDDELL Robert Late of Mayfield

Passed peacefully

13th August 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lesley. Loved brother of Philip, Anthony (dec'd) and brother-in-law of Jill. Uncle of Loren, Jessica and Samantha. Great uncle of Zoe. Much loved step father of Sandy, Sarah and Leah. Adored pop of Elijah, Preston, Douglas and Izayah.



Family and friends of Bob are invited to attend a memorial service at Wests New Lambton, Hobart Rd, New Lambton this Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
