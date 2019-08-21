|
RIDDELL Robert Late of Mayfield
Passed peacefully
13th August 2019
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lesley. Loved brother of Philip, Anthony (dec'd) and brother-in-law of Jill. Uncle of Loren, Jessica and Samantha. Great uncle of Zoe. Much loved step father of Sandy, Sarah and Leah. Adored pop of Elijah, Preston, Douglas and Izayah.
Family and friends of Bob are invited to attend a memorial service at Wests New Lambton, Hobart Rd, New Lambton this Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019