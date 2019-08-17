|
YATES Robert (Bob)
Late of Maryland
Formerly of
Waratah West
Passed away
14th August, 2019
Aged 78 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Judy Yates. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Sally, Donna and Darren, Ross and Nerrelle. Loving grandfather of Mitchell, Mel, Ryan, Josh, Kirra, Declan, and Tash. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the Yates, Burgess and Bull families.
The relatives and friends of Bob are warmly welcome to attend his Funeral, to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Rd., Shortland, this Wednesday 21st August, 2019. Requiem Mass commencing at 10:30am.
'Mum and Dad together again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019