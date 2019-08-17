Home
YATES Robert (Bob)

Late of Maryland

Formerly of

Waratah West

Passed away

14th August, 2019

Aged 78 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Judy Yates. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Sally, Donna and Darren, Ross and Nerrelle. Loving grandfather of Mitchell, Mel, Ryan, Josh, Kirra, Declan, and Tash. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the Yates, Burgess and Bull families.



The relatives and friends of Bob are warmly welcome to attend his Funeral, to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Rd., Shortland, this Wednesday 21st August, 2019. Requiem Mass commencing at 10:30am.



'Mum and Dad together again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
