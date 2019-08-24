|
|
MORRITT (Cadden) Robyn Joy 21st August 2019
Late of Tarro
Dearly loved wife of Ron(dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Glenn, Barry and Kerrie, Peter(dec), Leisa and Mitch and Wayne. Adored grandma and great grandma (mama). Loved sister of Jeanette,Jasma, John, and Max (dec). Friend to many. Will be sadly missed by all.
Aged 76 years
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Robyn's life this Friday 30th August 2019 commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019