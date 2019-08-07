Home
RONALD ALOYSIUS NOLAN

RONALD ALOYSIUS NOLAN Notice
NOLAN RONALD ALOYSIUS 'RON'

Late of Caves Beach

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of MARK, MICHELLE, KAREN, JASON and CAROLYN. Beloved grandad of KATE, HAYLEY, JASMINE and ISABEL. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.



Relatives and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 Northcote Ave Swansea this Friday morning 9th August 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
