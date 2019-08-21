Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Frederick WATSON

Add a Memory
Ronald Frederick WATSON Notice
WATSON Ronald Frederick Late of Belmont Nth

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

18th August, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of Kay. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bess & Don, Nita & Bob (both Dec'd), Margaret & Rainer, Sonny, Margaret, Daphne, Chris (dec'd), Yvonne, Nancy, Lorraine, Jim (dec'd), and Ted. Cherished uncle of their families.



The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Salvation Army Church, 6 Margaret St, Cardiff this Friday 23rd August, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.



'In Gods Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.