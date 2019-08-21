|
|
WATSON Ronald Frederick Late of Belmont Nth
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
18th August, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of Kay. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Bess & Don, Nita & Bob (both Dec'd), Margaret & Rainer, Sonny, Margaret, Daphne, Chris (dec'd), Yvonne, Nancy, Lorraine, Jim (dec'd), and Ted. Cherished uncle of their families.
The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Salvation Army Church, 6 Margaret St, Cardiff this Friday 23rd August, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.
'In Gods Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019