RONALD JAMES CLARKE

RONALD JAMES CLARKE Notice
CLARKE RONALD JAMES 'Ron'

of Rutherford

Much loved husband of BETTY, father and father in law of KYLIE and MATT, COURTNEY and ADRIAN. Adored Pop to MAIYA, NOAH, CHARLI and MACKINLEY.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Maitland on THURSDAY 1st August, 2019 at 11am thence for a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
