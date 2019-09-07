Home
RONALD JAMES DENISON

RONALD JAMES DENISON Notice
DENISON RONALD JAMES 'RON'

Aged 74 Years

Late of Merewether



Dearly loved husband of SUE. Much loved father, father in law and step father of GEOFF and ALICIA, AMY and RINUS, ADAM, ELISSA and ROB. Adored Gramps of BRAEDON, EDINA, CALLUM, HANNAH, ZAC, OLIVIA, ELLA, JESSE, SAPHYRE, and ANNABEL. Loved brother of LEE.



Relatives and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel Blackall St., Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 12th September 2019 commencing at 11.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
