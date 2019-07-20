Home
Ronald James MOTTRAM

Ronald James MOTTRAM Notice
MOTTRAM Ronald James 'Jim'

Late of Floraville

Formerly Mayfield

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

14th July, 2019

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lorna 'Kaye'. Much loved & respected step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, and 'Poppy-Jim' to many. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 23rd July, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Jim, donations to the 'Mark Hughes Foundation' may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
