RONALD LEA

RONALD LEA Notice
LEA RONALD 'RON'

Passed away peacefully

10th July 2019

Late of Beresfield

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of NANCY. Much loved father and father in law of JEFF and YVONNE, JAYNE and BRUCE. Cherished Pop of KRISTEN, ADAM, and LUCIE. Beloved Grand Pop of COHEN, and ISABELLA.



The relatives and friends of RON are invited to attend The Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 16th July 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
