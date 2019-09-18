Home
Ronald Leslie "RON" SOUTHWELL

Ronald Leslie "RON" SOUTHWELL Notice
SOUTHWELL Ronald Leslie "RON" Aged 78 Years

of Belmont North

Much loved husband of LESLEY, loving father and father in law of MATTHEW and SANDRA, and NICHOLAS and a loved Poppa of his grandchildren. Loving brother and brother in law of JUNE and BAYNTON (dec) AVERY and family, BEVERLEY and CLAUDE SCERRI and family, uncle of the IRELAND and SOUTHWELL families. A respected pharmacist of the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle region.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope on FRIDAY, 20th September, 2019 at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
