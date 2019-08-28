|
|
FLEMING RONALD LIVINGSTONE (FORMER POSTIE)
Late of Gateshead
Passed away
25.8.2019
Aged 81 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Bernadette. Step father of Chris and Michelle Knight. Grandfather of Joshua and Ashley, and Melissa. Cherished brother and brother in law of James and Karen, Jan and Emmanuel. Loved uncle of Darren, Barry, Troy and Natalie. He will be sadly missed by the Bridges and Fleming families.
Relatives and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 30th August 2019 commencing at 10.00am. The family request that bright colours be worn.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019