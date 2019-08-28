Home
RONALD LIVINGSTONE FLEMING

RONALD LIVINGSTONE FLEMING Notice
FLEMING RONALD LIVINGSTONE (FORMER POSTIE)

Late of Gateshead

Passed away

25.8.2019

Aged 81 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Bernadette. Step father of Chris and Michelle Knight. Grandfather of Joshua and Ashley, and Melissa. Cherished brother and brother in law of James and Karen, Jan and Emmanuel. Loved uncle of Darren, Barry, Troy and Natalie. He will be sadly missed by the Bridges and Fleming families.



Relatives and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 30th August 2019 commencing at 10.00am. The family request that bright colours be worn.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.