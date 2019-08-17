Home
STEWART Ronald Albert "Ron" Passed away peacefully 15.08.2019 Aged 81 Years Late Cessnock Beloved husband of JAN. Loving father and father-in-law to LEONIE and KELVIN, TRUDY and DUNCAN. Much loved pop to CHELSEA and CHRIS, TAMIKA, BAILEY, AMELIA and ZAC. Family and Friends of RON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 21.08.2019 at 11:00am. A private interment will follow, immediate family only attending. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
