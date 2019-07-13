Home
Ronald Thomas SHIPLEY

Ronald Thomas SHIPLEY Notice
SHIPLEY Ronald Thomas Formerly of Belmont

and Kurri Kurri

Passed away

15th June, 2019

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl Shipley. Loving father and father-in-law of Rowan and Jo, Ian and Chris, and Brett (dec). Loved pop of Ben, Wayne, Brad, Guy, Mathew, and Kellye. Great grandfather of 14 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Thursday 18th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
