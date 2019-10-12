Home
Rose ANDREWS

Rose ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Rose Passed away peacefully 9 October 2019.



Late of Merewether



Dearly loved wife of John Frederick 'Fred' (dec).

Loving mother of Kerrie, Elisabeth and their families.

Adored grandma of Matthew, Kristy, Jillian and Shelly.

Much loved great grandma of Isla Rose, Marlow, Ruby, Emmy, Zoe and Baby-To-Be.



Aged 96 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Rose's life on Friday 18 October commencing at 11am at St Augustine's Anglican Church, cnr Llewelyn & Winsor Streets, Merewether.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
