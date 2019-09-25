Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross HODGSON

Add a Memory
Ross HODGSON Notice
HODGSON Ross Late of

Belmont North

Formerly of

Hodgson's Caravans

Passed away

19th September 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Marcia. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynda and Lachlan, Jamie and June. Loved Pa of Caleb, Zoe, and Jim.



The family and friends of Ross are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Friday 27th September, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.